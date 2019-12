Barcelona boss Valverde explains virus was behind Busquets´ late Clasico withdrawal

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 12 hours ago )

Ernesto Valverde explained Sergio Busquets was a late omission from Barcelona’s Clasico line-up against Real Madrid due to a fever. The Spain international was originally named among Barca’s starting XI but was a late withdrawal with Ivan Rakitic taking his place. Confusion reigned with some reports suggesting Busquets was going to be among the substitutes […]



