Olympic manifesto breaks record for most expensive sports memorabilia

Reuters Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The original Olympic manifesto outlining the foundation of the modern Games shattered the world record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia sold at auction, fetching $8.8 million on Wednesday.
