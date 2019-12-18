Fantasy football rankings for Week 16: Christian McCaffrey carries title hopes

KC Bubba RT @fantasysixpack: Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings via @F6P_Joe @RRSSavill It is the final week of the NFL regular season! While the v… 2 minutes ago

KC Defense Counsel Fantasy Football: Week 17 QB Rankings https://t.co/7TG0SqPODc The top 25 quarterbacks for Week 17 of the 2019 seas… https://t.co/NCiFCXboB4 56 minutes ago

KC Defense Counsel Fantasy Football: Week 17 Defense Rankings https://t.co/AhvRnxl69o The top 25 defenses ends for Week 17 of the 201… https://t.co/IDE350uBej 56 minutes ago

SI Fantasy Check out @EDSFootball's Week 17 rankings! His top 25 QBs: QB1: Patrick Mahomes QB5: Matt Ryan QB14: Jared Goff https://t.co/AGrttpUdlm 1 hour ago

Paul Swann Fantasy Football: Week 17 Defense Rankings The top 25 defenses ends for Week 17 of the 2019 season. Kevin Hanson… https://t.co/HqhFZ4SXod 1 hour ago

Speedingticketkc Fantasy Football: Week 17 Defense Rankings https://t.co/akxptjln1f The top 25 defenses ends for Week 17 of the 201… https://t.co/src7GM5mxx 1 hour ago

Fantasy Six Pack Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings via @F6P_Joe @RRSSavill It is the final week of the NFL regular season! While t… https://t.co/Pivl8B0Pm4 2 hours ago