Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fantasy football rankings for Week 16: Christian McCaffrey carries title hopes

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Christian McCaffrey, the No. 1 fantasy running back this season, will be a key figure in many fantasy football leagues' championship games in Week 16.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Copa90 - Published < > Embed
News video: Fantasy Football Scramble- KDB Keeps The Title Race Alive

Fantasy Football Scramble- KDB Keeps The Title Race Alive 05:19

 Key for your #FPL team this Christmas? @kelvynquagraine comes through with tips you need to get ahead in a bumper festive Fantasy Football Scramble special...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fantasy Football Today Start & Sit Week 16 [Video]Fantasy Football Today Start & Sit Week 16

The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the best matchups of the Week 16 NFL slate. Chargers QB Philip Rivers is the guys' top option this week.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 03:07Published

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 16 [Video]Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 16

Injuries open the door for some great pickups on the waiver wire. This week, there are several guys available that could end up being league-winners. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 16: Start Philip Rivers Against Porous Raiders Defense

The Fantasy Football Today crew explains why Chargers QB Philip Rivers, who plays the Raiders, has to be in your lineup this week.
cbs4.com

Fantasy Football: With Dalvin Cook out for Week 16, Alexander Mattison, Mike Boone become priority adds

With Dalvin Cook out for Week 16, the Vikings backfield becomes the key to taking home a Fantasy championship, Chris Towers says.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

bdentrek

KC Bubba RT @fantasysixpack: Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings via @F6P_Joe @RRSSavill It is the final week of the NFL regular season! While the v… 2 minutes ago

kcdefensecouns2

KC Defense Counsel Fantasy Football: Week 17 QB Rankings https://t.co/7TG0SqPODc The top 25 quarterbacks for Week 17 of the 2019 seas… https://t.co/NCiFCXboB4 56 minutes ago

kcdefensecouns2

KC Defense Counsel Fantasy Football: Week 17 Defense Rankings https://t.co/AhvRnxl69o The top 25 defenses ends for Week 17 of the 201… https://t.co/IDE350uBej 56 minutes ago

SI_Fantasy

SI Fantasy Check out @EDSFootball's Week 17 rankings! His top 25 QBs: QB1: Patrick Mahomes QB5: Matt Ryan QB14: Jared Goff https://t.co/AGrttpUdlm 1 hour ago

PaulSwann

Paul Swann Fantasy Football: Week 17 Defense Rankings The top 25 defenses ends for Week 17 of the 2019 season. Kevin Hanson… https://t.co/HqhFZ4SXod 1 hour ago

speedingticketk

Speedingticketkc Fantasy Football: Week 17 Defense Rankings https://t.co/akxptjln1f The top 25 defenses ends for Week 17 of the 201… https://t.co/src7GM5mxx 1 hour ago

fantasysixpack

Fantasy Six Pack Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings via @F6P_Joe @RRSSavill It is the final week of the NFL regular season! While t… https://t.co/Pivl8B0Pm4 2 hours ago

TheSleagueFF

Tmish the Commish New on SI: Fantasy Football: Week 17 QB Rankings https://t.co/XRX1rCXpK2 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.