Jacksonville Jaguars fire Tom Coughlin as executive vice president of football operations

Y NOT. 🎈 RT @SportsCenter: The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Tom Coughlin, their executive vice president of football operations. https://t.co/36O… 28 minutes ago San Diego California Statement from Jaguars Owner Shad Khan - https://t.co/kXjpTDsmZj: * Statement from Jaguars Owner Shad Khan … https://t.co/SRs1oePsYQ 1 hour ago [email protected] RT @1053thefan: BREAKING: Per multiple reports, the Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Tom Co… 1 hour ago Zachary Desai RT @BroBible: Coughlin’s dismissal comes just days after the NFLPA won a grievance against Jacksonville and issued an official warning to p… 2 hours ago CRN Talk The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired executive vice president of football operations, Tom Coughlin. https://t.co/07G5eyeY0T 2 hours ago gaddahfi Fox News Today: Jacksonville Jaguars fire Tom Coughlin after NFLPA criticism https://t.co/04ZXpMaCXR 2 hours ago john&neen Take it ease ...jeez ..👇👇🙈 Jacksonville Jaguars fire Tom Coughlin after NFLPA criticism https://t.co/y2E8R5PI4W 2 hours ago