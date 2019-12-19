Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jacksonville Jaguars fire Tom Coughlin as executive vice president of football operations

FOX Sports Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Jacksonville Jaguars fire Tom Coughlin as executive vice president of football operations
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Says 'No' To Speculation About Vice President [Video]Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Says 'No' To Speculation About Vice President

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday that the answer is “no” to speculation that he would agree to join a Democratic presidential nominee’s ticket as the pick for vice president. Katie..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:18Published

Buttigieg Gets Permission To Disclose McKinsey Clients [Video]Buttigieg Gets Permission To Disclose McKinsey Clients

Pete Buttigieg is taking up Elizabeth Warren’s challenge and disclosing his clients. According to Politico, McKinsey and Co. allowed him to disclose the information. This comes after Warren released..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jaguars Fire Tom Coughlin

The team has been struggling, and this week an arbitrator overturned millions of dollars in fines imposed by Coughlin, the executive vice president of football...
NYTimes.com

Datamatics appoints Dr Rima Ghose Chowdhury as EVP and CHRO

Datamatics Global Services (DGSL) has announced that Dr Rima Ghose Chowdhury has been appointed as Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer...
CRN Also reported by •Business Wire

Tweets about this

Young_Dirty_805

Y NOT. 🎈 RT @SportsCenter: The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Tom Coughlin, their executive vice president of football operations. https://t.co/36O… 28 minutes ago

sandiegocalifo

San Diego California Statement from Jaguars Owner Shad Khan - https://t.co/kXjpTDsmZj: * Statement from Jaguars Owner Shad Khan  … https://t.co/SRs1oePsYQ 1 hour ago

daryllman36

[email protected] RT @1053thefan: BREAKING: Per multiple reports, the Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Tom Co… 1 hour ago

ZacharyDesai

Zachary Desai RT @BroBible: Coughlin’s dismissal comes just days after the NFLPA won a grievance against Jacksonville and issued an official warning to p… 2 hours ago

CRNDigitalTalk

CRN Talk The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired executive vice president of football operations, Tom Coughlin. https://t.co/07G5eyeY0T 2 hours ago

gaddahfi1

gaddahfi Fox News Today: Jacksonville Jaguars fire Tom Coughlin after NFLPA criticism https://t.co/04ZXpMaCXR 2 hours ago

john_bingman

john&neen Take it ease ...jeez ..👇👇🙈 Jacksonville Jaguars fire Tom Coughlin after NFLPA criticism https://t.co/y2E8R5PI4W 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.