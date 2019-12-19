IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians look for big-hitting opener; Royal Challengers Bangalore eye smart strategy

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 17 hours ago )

*Kolkata:* For Mumbai Indians (MI), today's IPL 2020 auction here is no more than about choosing the topping for their cake. Most other franchises will, in contrast, be looking for the right recipe and trying to put it all together in the six hours or so. The players in fray will be hoping to add to their Christmas cheer, and... 👓 View full article

