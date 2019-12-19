Global  

Kyle Lowry's triple-double helps short-handed Raptors zoom past Pistons

CBC.ca Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Kyle Lowry had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double and the Toronto Raptors had an 11-0 run in the third quarter on their way to a 112-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
