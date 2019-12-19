Global  

IND vs WI: First Indian to claim two hat-tricks, Kuldeep Yadav hails 'perfect day'

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
*Visakhapatnam:* Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday became the first India player to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket, joining an elite band that includes pace legend Wasim Akram. He achieved the feat during the second One-day International against the West Indies here. The 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who...
News video: India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav reaction after taking hattrick | Oneindia News

India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav reaction after taking hattrick | Oneindia News 00:48

 India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav reaction after taking hattrick in second ODI. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday became the first India player to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket, joining an elite band that includes pace legend Wasim Akram. He achieved the feat during the...

