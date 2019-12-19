Global  

Adult star Kiara Mia takes credit for San Francisco 49ers' splendid NFL season win

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Porn star Kiara Mia recently claimed that she is the reason for her boyfriend and NFL star Jimmy Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers's winning form this season. Kiara, 43, and Garoppolo, 28, have been dating each other since last year. But her association with the quarterback was not received well by fans who blamed her for the...
