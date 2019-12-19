Global  

Sourav Ganguly after daughter Sana's CAA post: Keep her out, she is too young to know politics

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Sourav Ganguly after daughter Sana's CAA post: Keep her out, she is too young to know politicsBoard of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday termed her daughter Sana's alleged Instagram post related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as 'not true'.

Ganguly also said that his daughter is too young to know anything about politics and she should be left alone.

"Please keep Sana...
