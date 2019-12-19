Sourav Ganguly after daughter Sana's CAA post: Keep her out, she is too young to know politics Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday termed her daughter Sana's alleged Instagram post related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as 'not true'.



Ganguly also said that his daughter is too young to know anything about politics and she should be left alone.



"Please keep Sana... Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday termed her daughter Sana's alleged Instagram post related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as 'not true'.Ganguly also said that his daughter is too young to know anything about politics and she should be left alone."Please keep Sana 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Rakesh Kumar RT @TheQuint: After his daughter #SanaGanguly reportedly shared a book excerpt on the Sangh’s Fascist tendencies, #SouravGanguly tweeted,"P… 9 seconds ago The Quint After his daughter #SanaGanguly reportedly shared a book excerpt on the Sangh’s Fascist tendencies, #SouravGanguly… https://t.co/Z3CTXOqDrm 5 minutes ago A1 Please keep Sana out of all this: Dada's plea on daughter's social media post on CAA - India News https://t.co/DDhbaC3qOQ 23 minutes ago Mohammad Waseem RT @Hindutva__watch: Sourav Ganguly gets defensive after Sana Ganguly puts up post against Citizenship Amendment Bill and shares Khushwant… 53 minutes ago Chef Ahmed Hossain Sana Ganguly: Keep my daughter out of this, says Sourav after ‘Sana’s CAA post’ | India News - Times of India https://t.co/FscmUUhd6r 1 hour ago SKP Please keep Sana out of all this: Dada's plea on daughter's social media post on CAA - India News https://t.co/wtycOtSb3B 1 hour ago Nitish Shekhawat Please keep Sana out of all this: Sourav Ganguly's plea after daughter's social media post on CAA https://t.co/QAzBklUzuS 1 hour ago [email protected] RT @IExpressSports: Sana Ganguly, Dada's daughter, is suddenly everyone's favourite 'star kid' after she took a stand and a strong one at t… 1 hour ago