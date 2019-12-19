Global  

La Liga: Barcelona v Real Madrid end in goalless draw as El Clasico marred by violence

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
La Liga: Barcelona v Real Madrid end in goalless draw as El Clasico marred by violenceBarcelona and Real Madrid could not be separated on Wednesday in a Clasico that was overshadowed by violent clashes between Catalan independence protestors and police outside Camp Nou. After being postponed in October, there were renewed fears of unrest around Spain's most famous fixture and while the match was only briefly...
News video: Barca, Real share spoils in rare goalless 'Clasico'

Barca, Real share spoils in rare goalless 'Clasico' 01:47

 Real Madrid and Barcelona share a goalless to leave the Catalans top of La Liga on goal difference.

