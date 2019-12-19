La Liga: Barcelona v Real Madrid end in goalless draw as El Clasico marred by violence Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Barcelona and Real Madrid could not be separated on Wednesday in a Clasico that was overshadowed by violent clashes between Catalan independence protestors and police outside Camp Nou. After being postponed in October, there were renewed fears of unrest around Spain's most famous fixture and while the match was only briefly... Barcelona and Real Madrid could not be separated on Wednesday in a Clasico that was overshadowed by violent clashes between Catalan independence protestors and police outside Camp Nou. After being postponed in October, there were renewed fears of unrest around Spain's most famous fixture and while the match was only briefly 👓 View full article

