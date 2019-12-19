Global  

FIFA Club World Cup: Liverpool defeat Monterrey 2-1 in semifinal

Sify Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Doha [Qatar], Dec 19 (ANI): Liverpool reached the final of the FIFA Club World Cup after defeating Monterrey 2-1 in a semifinal at the Khalifa International Stadium here on Wednesday.
Klopp: I was afraid of extra-time!

Klopp: I was afraid of extra-time!

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted to avoid extra-time in their Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey and hailed the impact of his substitutes.

