El Clasico turns voilent as police and fans clash outside Camp Nou

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Barcelona [Spain], Dec 19 (ANI): After the El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid ended as a goalless draw, protesters clashed with police outside the Camp Nou. 👓 View full article



