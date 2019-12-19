Global  

North Carolina vs. Gonzaga score: Tar Heels suffer fourth consecutive loss as early season woes continue

CBS Sports Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The Tar Heels were outclassed on the road against No. 2 Gonzaga, for their fourth consecutive loss
Tweets about this

LatestComments

Latest Commentary North Carolina vs. Gonzaga score: Tar Heels suffer fourth consecutive loss as early season ... - https://t.co/cCBhyCShEK #LatestComments 9 hours ago

Zachjb5

Zach Becerra RT @CBSSportsCBB: No. 2 Gonzaga handed North Carolina its fourth consecutive loss on Wednesday in The Kennel. https://t.co/vGJFuQcYoZ 11 hours ago

CBSSportsCBB

CBS Sports CBB No. 2 Gonzaga handed North Carolina its fourth consecutive loss on Wednesday in The Kennel. https://t.co/vGJFuQcYoZ 11 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/Riw46qYVHp Box Score. submitted by /u/BigThomsd [link] [comments] 12 hours ago

NCAA_Elite

CollegeSports Elite Score Update: #2 Gonzaga 94 North Carolina 81 Gonzaga doesn’t cover 14 point spread but they do move to 12-1 on the season. 12 hours ago

willmaup

Will Maupin North Carolina hasn't given up more than 74 points in a game this season. Gonzaga's on pace to score 96 tonight and… https://t.co/pTNicKZTHo 14 hours ago

