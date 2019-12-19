Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Liverpool FC keeping tabs on 18-year-old Ligue 1 defender – report

The Sport Review Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Liverpool FC are monitoring Toulouse teenage defender Mathieu Goncalves, according to a report in France. French media outlet L’Equipe, as quoted by talkSPORT, is reporting that Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old following his impressive performances for his club. The same article hints that Liverpool FC are on the lookout for a left-back […]

The post Liverpool FC keeping tabs on 18-year-old Ligue 1 defender – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.