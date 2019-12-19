Utah ducks No. 6 Kentucky’s rally, holds off Wildcats 69-66 Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 12 hours ago )

Timmy Allen hit a tiebreaking floater with 1:14 left and Utah dodged a rousing comeback try by No. 6 Kentucky for a 69-66 upset Timmy Allen hit a tiebreaking floater with 1:14 left and Utah dodged a rousing comeback try by No. 6 Kentucky for a 69-66 upset 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this