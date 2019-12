Jurgen Klopp admits he missed Roberto Firmino’s Club World Cup winning goal

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Liverpool triumphed over Monterrey to reach the final of the Club World Cup on Wednesday thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino



1 hour ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Jurgen Klopp fearful of extra time until Firmino struck late winner 01:11 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was fearful his injury-hit squad would be forced to endure unwanted extra time until substitute Roberto Firmino rescued them with another late goal. The Reds boss admits he did not see the Brazil international sweep home in the first minute of added time for a 2-1 win...