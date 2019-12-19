Clippers star Paul George opens up about impact of mother's stroke

Brandon @DevontaeD28 @Lakesho15903111 @Don_Melly Told you the Clippers aren’t beating the Lakers especially with Paul Georg… https://t.co/iGIVnpFo4s 1 hour ago NBA Central RT @TLSportsMedia: On opening night, the Clippers beat the Lakers without Paul George. For part 2 on #NBAXmas, he's back-- and is sure to g… 10 hours ago TLSM On opening night, the Clippers beat the Lakers without Paul George. For part 2 on #NBAXmas, he's back-- and is sure… https://t.co/LgIFcWEnoq 10 hours ago The Athletic L.A. "He definitely helped with my development." Clippers star Paul George is happy Frank Vogel is having success as th… https://t.co/nD0WniRCWQ 1 day ago IndyStar Sports The former Pacers' star and the ex-Indiana coach are once again in the same city, but on different sides. However,… https://t.co/UoOt2VdAcI 1 day ago NBAAllStar The NBA's Christmas Day slate features a Clippers-Lakers showdown in Los Angeles between close friends on opposite… https://t.co/wwFp0kDRAN 2 days ago Jose Gomez Imagine if the Clippers actually got all those things for Kawhi AND had to give up 4 1st round picks for Paul Georg… https://t.co/R09cMbLZSE 2 days ago TReese82 (SAT.) NBA UTAH-LAC PICK: The Jazz visit the Clippers in LA! Clippers win @ home thanks to star Fs Paul George & Ka… https://t.co/jyXN7V5Si3 2 days ago