Liverpool confirm signing of Japan forward Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign highly-rated forward Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg. The Japan international, 24, will officially become a Reds player on January 1 when the transfer window reopens. 🔴🔴🔴 @takumina0116 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/PDlrYPpNLQ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2019 Minamino finalised personal terms and passed a medical on Wednesday after […] 👓 View full article

