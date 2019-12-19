Liverpool confirm Minamino deal

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Liverpool have confirmed that they have agreed a deal to sign Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg. The Japanese international passed a medical on Wednesday and agreed personal terms, and he will be a Liverpool player come January 1st. In an interview to the club’s official website, Minamino said playing in the Premier League was one of […]



