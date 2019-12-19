Global  

Real Madrid created chances but football is all about goals: Casemiro after goalless draw

Sify Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Madrid [Spain], Dec 19 (ANI): After playing a goalless draw against Barcelona, Real Madrid's Casemiro said his club created a 'good number' of chances but football is all about goals.
News video: Barca, Real share spoils in rare goalless 'Clasico'

Barca, Real share spoils in rare goalless 'Clasico' 01:47

 Real Madrid and Barcelona share a goalless to leave the Catalans top of La Liga on goal difference.

