Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

IPL KXIP Team 2020 Players List: Kings XI Punjab complete players list, squad

Indian Express Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gulmiguy

dhruva sharma RT @sportstarweb: Top buys at the #IPLAuction2020 so far: Pat Cummins: Rs 15.50 Crore Glenn Maxwell: Rs 10.75 Crore Chris Morris: Rs 10… 5 hours ago

Sportskeeda

Sportskeeda India Here's the list of all the players KXIP bought today at the auction! Which player was their best pick? Get the full… https://t.co/qjB3NThoUV 6 hours ago

timesnowsports

Times Now Sports #IPL2020Auction @lionsdenkxip full squad for IPL 2020: @klrahul11-led KXIP acquire @Gmaxi_32, Sheldon Cottrell an… https://t.co/wfUlD8qprz 6 hours ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation @mipaltan @rajasthanroyals @KKRiders IPL auction concludes Here's the full list of players who went under the hamm… https://t.co/FHefDY9Jp3 7 hours ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar 48-year-old Mumbai leg-spinner Pravin Tambe has been signed by the @KKRiders for his base price of Rs 20 Lakh… https://t.co/fqwwtqHb9q 8 hours ago

lav_narayanan

Lavanya L Narayanan #IPLAuctionDay | Keep up with the sold and unsold players here 💰⬇️ #IPL2020 https://t.co/zMDHkVpnFV 8 hours ago

SW_SportsWord

Sports & Entertainment RT @SW_SportsWord: Full list of sold & unsold players 🏏 💸💸💸 🔨 #IPL2020Auction #IPL2020 #Cricket https://t.co/b9UorSlsq2 8 hours ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar Purse remaining KXIP Rs 20.25 crore RR Rs 17.45 crore DC Rs 14.70 crore RCB: Rs 13.50 crore SRH: Rs 11.20 crore KK… https://t.co/WOHHt1tFvu 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.