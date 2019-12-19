Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Watch: Andy Robertson’s ‘f*cking hell’ response to Monterrey dive – PF

Team Talk Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Andy Robertson was not impressed by the sight of a Monterrey player diving.

The post Watch: Andy Robertson’s ‘f*cking hell’ response to Monterrey dive – PF appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Andy Robertson caught swearing at Monterrey player's foul in Club World Cup win

Andy Robertson caught swearing at Monterrey player's foul in Club World Cup winLiverpool star Robertson was seen yelling ‘f***ing hell, really’ when a Monterrey player was fouled, and Reds fans hailed the Scot for his reaction in the...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.