Forbes India: Virat Kohli dethrones Salman Khan, tops this year's list

Thursday, 19 December 2019
With Rs 252.72 crore in annual earnings, India's ace cricketer Virat Kohli has become the first sportsman to gain the top spot in the Forbes India list since its inception.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who had ruled at the top for the previous three years, slipped down to the third position in 2019. The 2019 Forbes India...
News video: Kohli replaces Salman, tops Forbes list in India

Kohli replaces Salman, tops Forbes list in India 02:05

 With Rs 252.72 crore in annual earnings, India's ace cricketer Virat Kohli has become the first sportsman to gain the top spot in the Forbes India list since its inception.

