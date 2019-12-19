Global  

ISL: Mumbai City FC face Jamshedpur test

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
*Jamshedpur:* With just one win in their last six matches, Jamshedpur FC will be desperate to pick up three points when they host Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Thursday. Antonio Iriondo's side started the season well, registering two back-to-back wins. 26-year-old Spanish...
