Tata Nexon EV unveiled, launch in January 2020

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Tata Motors on Thursday unveiled the Nexon EV, powered by the Ziptron technology, Scheduled to be launched in January 2020, the Nexon EV is expected to be priced between Rs 15 - Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Nexon EV delivers a range of more than 300 km on a single charge with zero emissions.
