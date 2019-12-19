It's a wonderful signing: Klopp on Minamino joining Liverpool

Liverpool [UK], Dec 19 (ANI): Takumi Minamino is all set to join Liverpool from January 1 next year, and manager Jurgen Klopp said it is a 'wonderful signing'.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources New signing Minamino explains why Liverpool move is dream come true New Liverpool signing Takumi Minamino admitted he has realised a dream after completing a switch to Anfield. The post New signing Minamino explains why...

Team Talk 6 days ago



Klopp: Team man Minamino a ´wonderful signing´ for Liverpool Jurgen Klopp raved about Takumi Minamino’s work ethic and attitude as he welcomed Liverpool’s “wonderful” mid-season signing. Salzburg attacking...

SoccerNews.com 6 days ago





Tweets about this