It's a wonderful signing: Klopp on Minamino joining Liverpool

Sify Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Liverpool [UK], Dec 19 (ANI): Takumi Minamino is all set to join Liverpool from January 1 next year, and manager Jurgen Klopp said it is a 'wonderful signing'.
