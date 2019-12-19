Global  

Hyundai Aura unveiled, launch in early 2020

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Hyundai Motor India unveiled the all-new compact sedan Aura on Thursday in three engine option. Aura, expected to replace the Xcent, is set to be launch early in January 2020. Hyundai Aura is equipped with Kappa 1-litre BSVI T-GDI petrol and 1.2-litre BSVI Ecotorq deisel engine. The design is modern, upbeat and the Aura is packed with 12 segment-unique features.
