Mikel Arteta: Arsenal CANCEL Freddie Ljungberg’s pre-match press conference with new manager set to be announced imminently
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () Arsenal look likely to appoint Mikel Arteta as their new head coach in the next 24 hours after postponing Thursday afternoon’s scheduled press conference. Interim boss Freddie Ljungberg was expected to face the media at 1.30pm ahead of Saturday’s trip to Everton – which is LIVE on talkSPORT. The Swede has taken charge of Arsenal […]
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta will travel with the squad for the Carabao Cup clash with Oxford despite holding talks over the vacant manager's role at Arsenal. Guardiola revealed in his pre-match press conference that Arteta had taken part in City's training session...
