Ismaël RT @BBCSport: Former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell is training with Sheffield United. The 28-year-old is a free agen… 3 days ago

Manchester City BIB Former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell training with Sheffield United – https://t.co/MxEtSbEQkZ… https://t.co/kasp26tMjF 4 days ago

90 Minutes Football News Jack #Rodwell training with Sheffield United after leaving Blackburn in summer - BBC News #Rovers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/YQ8ijjE3BV 5 days ago

Sunderland Echo SAFC RT @sunechosafc: 🧐️ The former #SAFC flop is training with Sheffield United ⚽️ https://t.co/QIGnWjJJdZ 5 days ago

Sunderland Echo SAFC 🧐️ The former #SAFC flop is training with Sheffield United ⚽️ https://t.co/QIGnWjJJdZ 6 days ago

Lirumodack Jack Rodwell training with Sheffield United after leaving Blackburn in summer https://t.co/okBt2SDRPK 6 days ago

Sunderland Echo 🧐️ The former #SAFC flop is training with Sheffield United ⚽️ https://t.co/FA3XpUaXmk 6 days ago