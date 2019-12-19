IPL auction: Chris Morris bought for Rs 10 crore by RCB Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): South Africa's all-rounder Chris Morris was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for INR 10 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday. 👓 View full article

