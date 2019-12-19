Global  

Mikel Arteta will have a big job on his hands at Arsenal

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are hoping to appoint former captain Mikel Arteta as their new head coach before a visit to Everton on lunchtime. The Toffees are of course another one of the Spaniard’s former clubs. Arteta appointment is not a major surprise The appointment of Mikel Arteta as new Gunners head coach will […]

The post Mikel Arteta will have a big job on his hands at Arsenal appeared first on Soccer News.
News video: Arteta: I've been preparing for this for years

Arteta: I've been preparing for this for years 01:17

 New Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he is happy to be "home" for a job he has been preparing for since he left as a player.

