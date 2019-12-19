Mikel Arteta will have a big job on his hands at Arsenal Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are hoping to appoint former captain Mikel Arteta as their new head coach before a visit to Everton on lunchtime. The Toffees are of course another one of the Spaniard’s former clubs. Arteta appointment is not a major surprise The appointment of Mikel Arteta as new Gunners head coach will […]



The post Mikel Arteta will have a big job on his hands at Arsenal appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 8 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published Arteta: I've been preparing for this for years 01:17 New Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he is happy to be "home" for a job he has been preparing for since he left as a player. You Might Like

Tweets about this