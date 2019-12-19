Global  

IPL auction: Piyush Chawla goes to Chennai Super Kings

Sify Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Indian spinner Piyush Chawla has gone to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 6.75 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday.
