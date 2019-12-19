Big Bash League Scoreboard

Global  

Reuters India Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Dec 19 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 3 between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder on Thursday at Geelong, Australia Sydney Thunder win by 6 wickets Melbourne Renegades 1st innings Sam Harper c Alex Ross b Daniel Sams 39 Aaron Finch c Nathan McAndrew b Arjun Nair 29 Shaun Marsh c Daniel Sams b Arjun Nair 42 Tom Cooper c Arjun Nair b Nathan McAndrew 13 Daniel Christian lbw Daniel Sams 18 Beau Webst
