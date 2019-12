Derby County transfer news | Marcus Maddison and Morgan Fox are two of the newest names to have been linked with a move to Pride Park with the New Year market looming.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Derby County 'mulling' January transfer move for exciting playmaker Derby County transfer news | Peterborough United ace Marcus Maddison has also been linked with a move to Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion, Brentford,...

Derby Telegraph 1 week ago



'It is obvious' - Phillip Cocu discusses Derby County's transfer link with Filip Benkovic Derby County transfer news - The Rams have been linked with a loan move for the Leicester City defender in the January transfer window.

Derby Telegraph 3 days ago





Tweets about this 90 Minutes Football News Maddison, Fox and Kadioglu - Every player linked with Derby County ahead of January transfer window - Derbyshire Li… https://t.co/gOSaGVt4MH 1 week ago Rams Addict Maddison, Fox and Kadioglu - Every player linked with Derby County ahead of January transfer window | The Telegraph https://t.co/TNQEHBS1LU 1 week ago