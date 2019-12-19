Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

IPL auction: India U-19 skipper Priyam Garg bought by SRH

Sify Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
India's U-19 skipper Priyam Garg was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.9 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TOISportsNews

TOI Sports News IPL 2020 Auction: Rajasthan Royals buy Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs. 2.4 cr; India's U-19 WC skipper Priyam Garg goes to… https://t.co/C0uy1L6cUz 4 hours ago

TOICricket

TOI Cricket IPL 2020 Auction: Rajasthan Royals buy Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs. 2.4 cr; India's U-19 WC skipper Priyam Garg goes to… https://t.co/M59MgDDbHV 4 hours ago

india_bet

India Bet IPL Auction: Rajasthan Royals buy Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs. 2.4 cr https://t.co/vEhTeD9nYs https://t.co/9XebEmMZwG 4 hours ago

toisports

TOI Sports #IPL2020Auction #YashasviJaiswal #PriyamGarg @IPL 2020 Auction: @rajasthanroyals buy Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs. 2.4… https://t.co/XOckXjZfbR 4 hours ago

toi_sudheendraT

Sudheendra Tripathi IPL auction: India U-19 skipper Priyam Garg bought by SRH 4 hours ago

TOIWestUP

TOIWestUP RT @toisports: #IPLAuction2020 #IPL2020Auction India U-19 World Cup squad skipper Priyam Garg will play for @SunRisers after being bought… 5 hours ago

toisports

TOI Sports #IPLAuction2020 #IPL2020Auction India U-19 World Cup squad skipper Priyam Garg will play for @SunRisers after bei… https://t.co/TmcTjbmgwR 5 hours ago

thefield_in

The Field #IPLAuction2020 #IPL2020 India’s current U-19 skipper Priyam Garg goes to SRH for Rs 1.9 crore. Live Updates: https://t.co/7Tfzmxqs2G 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.