2019 College Bowl Games: Confidence football pool picks, best predictions from dialed-in computer model

SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools

You Might Like

Tweets about this Shad Powers Bowl games start in 15 minutes! According to my "Quality Games" system today you should .. Bahamas Bowl: Take Bu… https://t.co/7WPoc1ye9W 8 hours ago St Aug Gator Club 2019 College Bowl Games: Confidence football pool picks, optimal predictions from advanced computer model https://t.co/8VweHSh389 13 hours ago Collin Wilson RT @_Collin1: Looking to handicap 40 Bowl Games all at once?!?! Head over to @ActionNetworkHQ for our Bowl Confidence Pool preview. I assi… 1 day ago Lee W If anyone is interested I'm in a pretty cool "College Bowl Pick em" game. You pick games with confidence points. Mo… https://t.co/Uwjq9jgmkj 1 day ago Kelsey McCarson RT @CraigRCummings: College football bowl games begin this weekend. That means over the next few weeks someone is going to ask you about so… 2 days ago Craig R. Cummings College football bowl games begin this weekend. That means over the next few weeks someone is going to ask you abou… https://t.co/QBsQMu7jGC 2 days ago Collin Wilson Looking to handicap 40 Bowl Games all at once?!?! Head over to @ActionNetworkHQ for our Bowl Confidence Pool previ… https://t.co/2m0nOCp2J8 2 days ago Alex Sirgo RT @natejacobson1: My thoughts on the 39 scheduled bowl games and what I'm thinking for confidence picks. https://t.co/eFNlrRmO2K 3 days ago