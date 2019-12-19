Global  

Jack Hermansson joins Robert Whitaker in queue to fight Darren Till at UFC London

talkSPORT Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Jack Hermansson is the latest fighter to join the queue to fight Darren Till at UFC London. The card for the March event is yet to be decided, but middleweight Till seems set to fight in addition to Leon Edwards, the current highest ranked Brit. Till’s move to middleweight started off extremely well with a […]
