Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

IPL auctions: Getting Hetmyer was icing on the cake, say DC

Sify Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Kolkata, Dec 19 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday made significant moves in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Their most expensive buy was the flamboyant West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer at Rs 7.75 crore. They also acquired the World Cup-winning English duo Jason Roy and Chris Woakes at their base prices of Rs 1.50 crore, and Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey for a price of Rs 2.4 crore.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday made significant moves in the 2020 Indian Premier League (#IPL) auction. Their most… https://t.co/zqbbJzDCDm 13 hours ago

DailyWorldChd

dailyworld(.)in IPL auctions: Getting Hetmyer was icing on the cake, say DC - https://t.co/0zbmS2Iwif https://t.co/e3vdoAMKyG 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.