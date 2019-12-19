IPL auctions: Getting Hetmyer was icing on the cake, say DC Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 16 hours ago )

Kolkata, Dec 19 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday made significant moves in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Their most expensive buy was the flamboyant West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer at Rs 7.75 crore. They also acquired the World Cup-winning English duo Jason Roy and Chris Woakes at their base prices of Rs 1.50 crore, and Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey for a price of Rs 2.4 crore. 👓 View full article

