Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott's shoulder injury is 'a big bad deal for my Dallas Cowboys'

FOX Sports Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott's shoulder injury is 'a big bad deal for my Dallas Cowboys'Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk the Sunday Night matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. With a chance at the NFC East on the line, Skip wonders if QB Dak Prescott's shoulder injury will keep his team from the win.
News video: Cowboys Fans Celebrate Big Win Against Rams, But Still Feel Team Needs New Coach

Cowboys Fans Celebrate Big Win Against Rams, But Still Feel Team Needs New Coach 01:30

 Cowboys fans were quick to celebrate the team's big win against the Rams, but still feel head coach Jason Garrett needs replaced.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week [Video]Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been named the offensive player of the week for week 11 of the 2019 season. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:33Published

'Dak Shuffle' Blowing Up The Internet, Fans Having A Blast [Video]'Dak Shuffle' Blowing Up The Internet, Fans Having A Blast

"Dak’s Shuffle" consisting of a couple of quick steps and whip of the hips has been seen, memed and re-mixed to different styles of music and Dak fans in Dallas are loving it.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:42Published


Cowboys QB Dak Prescott dealing with shoulder injury

Dak Prescott injured his right shoulder in the first quarter of last week's win over the Los Angeles Rams and is expected to be limited in practice.
USATODAY.com

Cowboys' Dak Prescott shoulder injury not a concern in Week 16: 'He'll be in top form' vs. Eagles

The Pro Bowl QB will take the field in Philly
CBS Sports


CSNews2019

NFL News Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott's shoulder injury is 'a big bad deal for my Dallas Cowboys' - National Football League N… https://t.co/qgwXOJVHiZ 4 days ago

a1cell4u

Butlerztv.com Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott's shoulder injury is 'a big bad deal for my Dallas Cowboys' https://t.co/WcwvojHY0H https://t.co/brdfUi2Iax 4 days ago

