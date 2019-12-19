IPL 2020 auction: Shimron Hetmyer dances after Rs 7.5 crore sale to Delhi Capitals

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer on Thursday was bought for a whopping Rs 7.75 crore by the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction after going into it with a base price of just Rs 50 lakh. Shortly after the successful bid, DC tweeted a video of Hetmyer dancing at the news.


