Calgary Flames assistant GM Chris Snow diagnosed with ALS, his wife reveals in emotional letter

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Calgary Flames assistant GM Chris Snow has ALS, his wife Kelsie penned in an essay on the team's website announcing the diagnosis.
