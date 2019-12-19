Calgary Flames assistant GM Chris Snow has ALS, his wife Kelsie penned in an essay on the team's website announcing the diagnosis.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dennis Chighisola More sadness in #hockey: Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow has been receiving treatment for ALS… https://t.co/HHjFttsRtr 7 hours ago Marty Klinkenberg Soi sorry to hear this: Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow diagnosed with ALS /via @globeandmail… https://t.co/89frzRAADv 2 days ago mark parkinson RT @MatchsticksCGY: Flames Assistant GM Chris Snow Is In The Early Stages Of The Battle Of His Life https://t.co/25wwsvnknq 2 days ago iSportsAnalysis RT @sportofusa: #CalgaryFlames assistant general manager Chris Snow diagnosed with ALS News, rumors: https://t.co/VSWPKcpXrR #NHL #hockey 3 days ago Team ALS Ottawa Calgary Flames assistant general manager, Chris Snow, has been diagnosed with ALS. https://t.co/q5QdBy0agb 3 days ago Province Sports ICYMI: ‘We have hope’: Flames assistant GM Chris Snow diagnosed with ALS https://t.co/S7i46kAhCJ https://t.co/a0CILstNne 3 days ago Tech News Calgary Flames assistant GM Chris Snow diagnosed with ALS, his wife reveals in emotional letter - USA TODAY https://t.co/Rg8gi7OzB8 3 days ago Wesley Coughlan RT @hockeynight: "Someone has to be the first person to live with ALS rather than die from it," Kelsie Snow, wife of Flames assistant GM Ch… 3 days ago