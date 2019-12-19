How to watch Seton Hall vs. Maryland: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 15 hours ago )

How to watch Seton Hall vs. Maryland basketball game 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Anthony Fiato Seton Hall tops No. 7 Maryland without their star player Myles Powell | FOX COLLEGE HOOPS HIGHLIGHTS… https://t.co/fn9Tq9zaxe 1 hour ago SLowe Maryland scores 48 against Seton Hall, which is missing two of its top players. Any coach would love to be able to… https://t.co/EXLQxH2dLV 4 hours ago Rob Goldberg If James Naismith could watch this Maryland - Seton Hall game, he would've decided not to invent basketball. 4 hours ago solidpicks @theswagcriminal Oh I watch Maryland.. along with seton hall. And without Myles Powell I don’t think they’re a bett… https://t.co/d7NytwnPmW 5 hours ago George Barnette This Maryland/Seton Hall game is a rough watch 6 hours ago Daniel Maryland is going to let a depleted Seton Hall team hang around for 40mins. Watch 6 hours ago Zach Solon RT @TheLeftBench: After losing to Penn State, the Maryland Men's Basketball team is back getting ready to take on Seton Hall set for 7:00 a… 6 hours ago The Left Bench After losing to Penn State, the Maryland Men's Basketball team is back getting ready to take on Seton Hall set for… https://t.co/ZuuvAHHRsE 6 hours ago