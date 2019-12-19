Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

How to watch Florida Atlantic vs. SMU: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

CBS Sports Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
How to watch Florida Atlantic vs. SMU football game
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Boca Raton Bowl Preview: FAU At Home Too Much To Overcome For SMU?

Boca Raton Bowl Preview: FAU At Home Too Much To Overcome For SMU? 01:29

 KTVT's Keith Russell breaks down the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl matchup between Florida Atlantic and SMU. He explains why he believes the Owls have a big advantage playing in front of their home crowd and how it will affect this game. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GameDayBlog1

GameDayBlog Four Who Should Be In The Baseball Hall Of Fame – Sports Talk Florida https://t.co/uazB61MP5Z https://t.co/Lzxcw6T8FC 14 hours ago

crazyfuckwrestl

joepardini (SMU Mustangs vs Florida Atlantic Owls) PS3 Bowl Game (NCAA Football 20 ... https://t.co/QqXGvfQsYs via @YouTube 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.