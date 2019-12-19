Duke vs. Wofford odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 19 predictions from proven model Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 15 hours ago )

The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Wofford and Duke. Here are the results: 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this