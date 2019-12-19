Global  

Shannon Sharpe lists 3 things the Lakers need to do to win against Giannis’ Bucks tonight

FOX Sports Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Shannon Sharpe lists 3 things the Lakers need to do to win against Giannis’ Bucks tonightShannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless look ahead to the Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup tonight. Hear why Shannon favors LeBron James and the Lakers over Giannis' Bucks tonight.
Colin Cowherd thinks the Clippers are the only team that can take down the Bucks or Lakers

Colin Cowherd thinks the Clippers are the only team that can take down the Bucks or LakersColin Cowherd previews tonight's game between LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetekounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
FOX Sports Also reported by •Daily Star

Lakers vs. Bucks will be a showdown of the best the NBA has to offer

Lakers vs. Bucks will be a showdown of the best the NBA has to offerGiannis' Bucks and LeBron's Lakers, two very different teams, will meet on Thursday in what could be a preview of things to come.
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

