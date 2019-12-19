Shannon Sharpe lists 3 things the Lakers need to do to win against Giannis’ Bucks tonight

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless look ahead to the Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup tonight. Hear why Shannon favors LeBron James and the Lakers over Giannis' Bucks tonight. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless look ahead to the Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup tonight. Hear why Shannon favors LeBron James and the Lakers over Giannis' Bucks tonight. 👓 View full article

