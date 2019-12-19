Global  

Brewers signing 1B Smoak to one-year, $5million deal

Reuters Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement with free-agent first baseman Justin Smoak on a one-year, $5 million contract with a club option for 2021, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
Recent related news from verified sources

LHP Brett Anderson, Brewers agree to $5M, 1-year deal

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Left-hander Brett Anderson is the latest addition to the quickly transforming Milwaukee Brewers, agreeing Friday to a $5 million, one-year...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Brewers sign former Blue Jay Justin Smoak to 1-year, $5M deal: reports

The Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement with free-agent first baseman Justin Smoak on a one-year, $5 million contract with a club option for 2021, multiple...
CBC.ca Also reported by •FOX SportsSeattle Times

