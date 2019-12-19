Brewers sign former Blue Jay Justin Smoak to 1-year, $5M deal: reports Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

The Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement with free-agent first baseman Justin Smoak on a one-year, $5 million contract with a club option for 2021, multiple outlets reported Thursday. 👓 View full article

