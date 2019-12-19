Global  

IPL Auction: Cummins and young Indians make hay

Sify Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Kolkata, Dec 19 (IANS) Australia pacer Pat Cummins on Thursday became the most expensive foreign player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) as bowlers and uncapped Indian players ruled the roost in the 13th IPL Auction. 62 players were sold and Rs 140.30 crore was spent.
