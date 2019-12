Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Kolkata, Dec 19 (IANS) West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell was on Thursday snapped up by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for a whopping Rs 8.5 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. However, former India opener Gautam Gambhir reckoned the Punjab based franchise's Director Of Cricket Operations Anil Kumble picked the Caribbean cricketer in desperation as they were not left with much options. 👓 View full article