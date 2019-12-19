Report: MLBPA wants Ellsbury's $26M from Yanks

The players' union has filed a grievance against the Yankees, seeking $21.1 million that was on Jacoby Ellsbury's contract for 2020 plus a $5 million buyout for 2021. The outfielder was released on Nov. 20.

