Report: MLBPA wants Ellsbury's $26M from Yanks

ESPN Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The players' union has filed a grievance against the Yankees, seeking $21.1 million that was on Jacoby Ellsbury's contract for 2020 plus a $5 million buyout for 2021. The outfielder was released on Nov. 20.
